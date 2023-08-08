RXO (RXO) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare RXO to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RXO and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22 RXO Competitors 107 925 1831 31 2.62

RXO presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.31%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 33.87%. Given RXO’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RXO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.3% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RXO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% RXO Competitors -2,587.66% 11.74% -3.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RXO and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion $92.00 million 180.47 RXO Competitors $3.78 billion $228.37 million 31.66

RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

RXO competitors beat RXO on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

