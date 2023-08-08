Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Up 9.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.5% during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $5.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sabre traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 4,505,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 6,914,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SABR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Sabre by 195.8% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,829,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after buying an additional 5,182,699 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $130,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1,153.8% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 491,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 452,681 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 53.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 98,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 34,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $66,000.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

