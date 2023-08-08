Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of SFE stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 128,391 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

