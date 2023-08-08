Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SAGE traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

