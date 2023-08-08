Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $294.00 at Barclays

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $311.00 to $294.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 53.6 %

Insider Activity

SAGE traded down $19.35 on Monday, hitting $16.75. 19,719,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $59.99.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 186,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 56,482 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,529,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

