Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 782,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 789,543 shares.The stock last traded at $17.48 and had previously closed at $16.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Wedbush cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 11.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,083,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,225,000 after acquiring an additional 532,042 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,714,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,777,000 after acquiring an additional 198,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,929,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,854,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,492,000 after buying an additional 45,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,954,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.