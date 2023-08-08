Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $329,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,093,493 shares of company stock valued at $233,353,372 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.91. 2,964,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,917. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $206.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

