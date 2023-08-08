Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.25. 462,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,442,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $931.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.42 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth $2,945,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

