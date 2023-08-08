Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAND. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,319. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.95. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 1.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $2,865,324,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

