Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.24 and last traded at $23.31. 20,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 326,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $175.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

