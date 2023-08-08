Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNY

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,964. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 47.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,017,000 after buying an additional 3,387,606 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,966,000 after purchasing an additional 523,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,047,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,804,000 after purchasing an additional 249,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.