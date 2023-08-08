Savers Value Village, Inc.’s (NYSE:SVV) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 8th

Savers Value Village’s (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 8th. Savers Value Village had issued 22,291,666 shares in its initial public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $401,249,988 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on SVV shares. UBS Group started coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NYSE:SVV opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Savers Value Village has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

In other Savers Value Village news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Savers Value Village stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

