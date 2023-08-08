Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.63. 2,133,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,845,429. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

