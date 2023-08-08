Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE SMG traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.34. 856,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,718. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.62. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.64%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,739,620.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $4,772,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 222,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $843,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

