Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Seaboard Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Seaboard stock traded up $13.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,641.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 918. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,835.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.66. Seaboard has a fifty-two week low of $3,295.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,242.95.



Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Seaboard

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Seaboard by 66.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 233.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seaboard



Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

