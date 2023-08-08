SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

SeaChange International stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 27.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

SeaChange International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

(Get Free Report)

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.