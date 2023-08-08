SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Price Performance
SeaChange International stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 27.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International
SeaChange International Company Profile
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
