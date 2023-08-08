Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) EVP James C. Stallings III Sells 2,990 Shares

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $71,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,057.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SBCF stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 375,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.11. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $36.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 685,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 263,941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 41.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 26,989 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 83.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 87,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,227,000 after acquiring an additional 451,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

