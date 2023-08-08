Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.99

Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.99 and last traded at $59.99, with a volume of 2956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $374.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.62 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $448,468,532.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensient Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,273,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

