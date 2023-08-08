SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SentinelOne by 547.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $2,361,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $2,361,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,479,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 3,793 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $47,943.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,897 shares of company stock worth $6,731,666 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,803,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,069,758. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on S shares. Westpark Capital cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on S

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.