Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Down 5.9%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 243,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,198,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCRB shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $589.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.59.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of ($0.52) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,977.08% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,228,000 after purchasing an additional 222,697 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,300,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,450,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after buying an additional 62,354 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.