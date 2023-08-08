Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.60

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05), with a volume of 291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).
Serinus Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £4.10 million, a PE ratio of -370.00 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.
Serinus Energy Company Profile
Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.
