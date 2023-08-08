Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $78.94. 91,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.55 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Shake Shack by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Shake Shack by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Shake Shack by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Shake Shack by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

