Shelton Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,153 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

