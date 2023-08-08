Shelton Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $149.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,701. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $263.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Get Our Latest Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.