Shelton Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Shelton Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OIH traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $337.81. The company had a trading volume of 504,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,679. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.10 and its 200-day moving average is $292.86. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $198.59 and a 1-year high of $345.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

