Shelton Wealth Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 4.1% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPEI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. 71,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

