Shelton Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shelton Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $75.89. 114,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,629. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

