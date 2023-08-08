Shelton Wealth Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.03.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,129. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.77 and a 200-day moving average of $302.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $329.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

