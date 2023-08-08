Shelton Wealth Management LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.84. The stock had a trading volume of 987,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,059. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.95.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.08.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

