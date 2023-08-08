Shelton Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Shelton Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 556.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $16.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $880.49. 605,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,362. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $861.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $706.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

