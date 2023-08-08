Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.38. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 2,549 shares changing hands.
Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Sherritt International from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.
