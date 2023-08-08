Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $235.51

Shares of Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 235.51 ($3.01) and traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.13). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 237.50 ($3.04), with a volume of 22,675 shares changing hands.

Shoe Zone Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 237.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,284.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Shoe Zone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Shoe Zone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,789.47%.

Shoe Zone Company Profile

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers product through stores and shoezone.com, a Website. Shoe Zone plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

