Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

LON HAT traded down GBX 0.66 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 401.34 ($5.13). 220,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,329. H&T Group has a 52-week low of GBX 383 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 510 ($6.52). The company has a market capitalization of £176.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 429.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 438.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37.

In other H&T Group news, insider Simon Walker purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £66,600 ($85,111.82). 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

