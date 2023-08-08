Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSTK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

NYSE SSTK traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 580,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,712. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 33,630 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,682,845.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,240,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,485,828.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 171,779 shares of company stock worth $9,016,658 in the last 90 days. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1,168.3% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

