Siacoin Market Capitalization Tops $191.33 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $191.33 million and $8.25 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,130.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00281183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.66 or 0.00812283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013866 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.00541654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00060467 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00123433 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,861,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,838,355,579 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

