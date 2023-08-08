Siacoin Market Capitalization Tops $191.33 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $191.33 million and $8.25 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,130.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00281183 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.66 or 0.00812283 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013866 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.81 or 0.00541654 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00060467 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00123433 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,861,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,838,355,579 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
