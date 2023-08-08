SingularityNET Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $254.30 million and approximately $16.28 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017147 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013726 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,474.98 or 0.99868351 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002225 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

