SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SITE Centers

SITE Centers Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SITC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.26. 1,050,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,114. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.56.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SITE Centers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $792,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.