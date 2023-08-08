SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.95 and last traded at $43.72. Approximately 92,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 627,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

SKYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

SkyWest Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -620.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.17.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $725.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.75 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in SkyWest by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

