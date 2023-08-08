Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 1.3% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,442,000 after purchasing an additional 428,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

SWKS traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.76. 2,323,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,992. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

