Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $102.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

SWKS has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

SWKS stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.37. 697,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.79. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

