SLF Realisation Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:SLFX)

SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 38.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SLF Realisation Fund Stock Up 7.2 %

SLFX opened at GBX 7.92 ($0.10) on Tuesday. SLF Realisation Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.31 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10.28 ($0.13). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.59. The company has a market cap of £11.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.20.

