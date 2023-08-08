Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNN. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

SNN stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 139,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 75,708 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 11,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

