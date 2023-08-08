SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bank Financial

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SNCAF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Up 0.5 %

About SNC-Lavalin Group

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

(Get Free Report)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.