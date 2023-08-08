SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bank Financial

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
SNCAF has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
View Our Latest Report on SNC-Lavalin Group
SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Up 0.5 %
About SNC-Lavalin Group
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SNC-Lavalin Group
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.