SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $253.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $374.00 to $253.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $359.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $343.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.72. 918,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,044. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.13 and its 200-day moving average is $287.16. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $176.24 and a twelve month high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

