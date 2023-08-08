Sony Group (SONY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.51. 102,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.26. The company has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

