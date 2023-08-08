Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SOHO. TheStreet cut Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.19 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

