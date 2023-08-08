Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SOHO. TheStreet cut Sotherly Hotels from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOHO
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.