Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.57.

SO stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $67.79. 1,007,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,865. Southern has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,187 shares of company stock worth $15,622,011 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 48.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Southern by 3.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Southern by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

