SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Holdings Decreased by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 726,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,859. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.55.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

