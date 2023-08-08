SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,379,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $878,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 170,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 45,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 42,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIPX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 250,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,353. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

