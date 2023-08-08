SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Stock Position Cut by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,645 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $17,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL remained flat at $91.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,965,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,453. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.33 and a one year high of $91.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

